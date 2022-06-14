Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police struggled to find "anything right" with this car

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in.

The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend.

Sharing photos of the car, police wrote on Facebook: "Can anyone spot anything right with this car? Us neither."

The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying a dangerous load.

The bricks were so heavy, a pallet had broken and the car roof had partially caved in
The driver was reported for several offences including carrying a "load which was in a position likely to cause danger"

