Cambridge big wheel to continue operating despite concerns
Plans for an 36-metre high observation wheel to continue operating in a city centre have been approved despite concerns about its impact.
Cambridge City Council has granted permission for the ride to be on Parker's Piece between 22 March and 10 September for the next four years.
A conservation officer had raised concerns about the wheel's impact on the heritage of the university city.
But councillor Dave Baigent said it did not "harm" the look of the park.
There were more than 80 objections submitted by members of the public for the council's planning committee to consider, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One described the 36m-high (118ft) wheel, which has 36 gondolas, as an "abomination" and highlighted the fact that Parker's Piece was an area of protected open space.
Labour councillor Mr Baigent said he was "disappointed" the ride would only be operating for five months of the year.
"I think it is a jolly good idea that doesn't do any harm to the look of Parker's Piece at all," he said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Bick disagreed.
"A huge structure like this in the middle of the open and uncluttered expanse flies directly in the face of Parker's Piece's conservation plan," he said.
Kevin Sherwood, from Sherwood Architects, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said more than 70,000 people used the wheel last year.
"There were wedding proposals, there were birthday celebrations, the oldest person who actually visited it was a 98-year-old lady," he said.
"This is a great tourist attraction for Cambridge and it will bring a lot of people into the city."