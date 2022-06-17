Police in Wisbech find drugs worth £245k

Drugs found in WisbechCambridgeshire Police
Officers were investigating the discovery of the drugs at the Wisbech home

Police discovered £245,000 worth of cannabis at a house but said "unfortunately no-one was home".

Officers found the drugs at an address in Barton Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on Wednesday after receiving information.

Cambridgeshire Police said it had begun an investigation and inquiries were ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, officers from the force said "someone will be missing" the confiscated drugs.

Officers urged people to report any concerns about drug activity to police.

Cambridgeshire Police
Police received information about "the potential grow" in the area

