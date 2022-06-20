Eleven protesters arrested at Cambridgeshire dog breeding centre
Eleven people have been arrested after protesters gained access to a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research, police said.
Officers were called to MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton, Cambridgeshire, at about 05:10 BST.
The protesters were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and they remain in custody.
All the protestors had left the site by 11:00 BST, police said.
"We were called at about 05:10 on Sunday with reports a group of protestors had gained access to MBR Acres in Sawtry Way, Wyton," said a Cambridgeshire police spokesman.
