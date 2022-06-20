Duxford: Nine rescued as plane ends up nose down after landing
- Published
Eight passengers and a pilot were rescued when a vintage plane ended up with its nose on the ground and tail in the air after landing.
The 1930s de Havilland Dragon Rapide bi-plane had just finished a pleasure flight before the start of the main air show display at Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.
Emergency crews took those on board safely from the plane, the museum said.
It added that no-one was injured in the incident.
About 20,000 people attended the two-day air show at Duxford, enjoying highlights including a fly-past by the Red Arrows.
A spokeswoman at the museum said the bi-plane accident happened at about 10:30 BST.
"There was a minor incident with an aircraft at IWM Duxford in which it suffered a mechanical fault upon landing," she said.
"The pilot acted swiftly and safely to rectify the issue. None of the individuals on board were injured and the incident was immediately dealt with by the on-site emergency services."
The incident did not disrupt the show and the flying displays went ahead as planned at 13:15, she added.