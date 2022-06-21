Northstowe: Judicial review of 4,000 new homes granted

Northstowe homesHomes England
Campaigners say previous phases of Northstowe have caused damage to wetland habitats

Campaigners have been granted a judicial review of a development of 4,000 homes at a new town.

Plans for the new homes at Northstowe near Longstanton, Cambridgeshire, were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council earlier this year.

The campaign group Fews Lane Consortium had argued previous development phases were responsible for environmental changes in neighbouring areas.

The council had said none of the grounds for appeal were "arguable".

The judicial review will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London later this year.

Homes England
Drawings show part of the planned third phase of the new town

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics