William and Kate to mark Cambridgeshire County Day
The first ever Cambridgeshire County Day is taking place to "showcase the very best" of the county's people and organisations.
The event, which is expecting more than 6,000 visitors, is being held at the July Course in Newmarket.
Among them will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will visit stalls at the event and meet members of the public.
There will also be live music, dance performances and exhibits.
The event will also be a celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
Organisers said the event would "showcase the very best from the Cambridgeshire business, charity, community and public sectors".
"The day will seek to inspire future generations with an unrivalled display of innovation, ambition, commitment and passion to encourage them to be the best they can be and connect them with opportunities to help them," organisers added.
The event will be raising money for the Cambridge-based Regional Children's Hospital and the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation Lord Lieutenant's Fund.
