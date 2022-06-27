Baby rabbits rescued from cement mixer in Cambridgeshire
Three baby rabbits are being cared for after being spotted tumbling around in a cement mixer.
Their nest was in sand on a building site in Cambridgeshire, and the sand had been shovelled into the mixer.
It was only when the mixer was turning that a builder saw something inside, stopped it, and realised what had happened.
One rabbit did not survive, but the other three are being looked after at Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care.
Writing about the rescue last week on Facebook, staff at the Soham-based charity said: "We often say animals have had a lucky escape before coming to us, but these three truly are incredibly lucky.
"After giving them a clean-up, they were quickly brought in to us. Thankfully and amazingly they are all uninjured and have settled in well to feeds."