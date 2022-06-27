Peterborough: Last-ditch bid to save Bretton oak tree
Campaigners trying to save a 600-year-old oak tree have served the council with an injunction.
Peterborough City Council had planned to fell the tree in Ringwood, Bretton, on Tuesday because it was causing "structural damage" to nearby homes.
However, the case will first be heard at Peterborough County Court after protesters lodged their submissions.
The city council said the tree would not be felled while it awaited the outcome of the court decision.
Bretton resident and campaigner, Richard Elmer, said the injunction was submitted on the grounds that the council was allegedly in breach of the Environment Act 2021.
He claimed there were also procedural issues and said there was a crow's nest in the tree.
"At least we will now have a fair and balanced hearing," he added.
Campaigners say the tree - which appears on the Woodland Trust Ancient Tree Register - is one of the last standing oaks from the original Grimeshaw Woods and dates from the 14th Century.
More than 2,500 people have signed an online petition calling for it to be saved.
The hearing will take place at 14:50 BST.
A council spokesperson said: "The tree will not be felled on Tuesday. We will wait for the court decision."
