Murder arrest after man dies at house in Peterborough
- Published
Police are treating the death of a man at a house in Peterborough as murder, describing it as an isolated incident.
Officers were called to a property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne, just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
They discovered a man in his 60s with injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A 33-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.
He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station in the city.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.
