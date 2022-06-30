Murder charge after man dies at house in Peterborough
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a house in Peterborough.
Officers were called to a property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne, just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
They discovered a man in his 60s with injuries and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Adam Merritt, 33, from Lythemere, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder, Cambridgeshire Police said.
