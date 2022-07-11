Drugs intercepted at Peterborough postal sorting office
- Published
Police have released photographs of a number of packages of drugs intercepted by Royal Mail staff in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said 46 packages were found at the Werrington sorting office in June including cannabis, crack cocaine, spice and a knife.
The deliveries were on their way to places including Scotland, Wales and Lithuania.
On Facebook, it said if anybody was "missing some post," the items could be found at Thorpe Wood police station.
