Drugs intercepted at Peterborough postal sorting office

Cambridgeshire Police said 46 packages were found at the Werrington sorting office in June

Police have released photographs of a number of packages of drugs intercepted by Royal Mail staff in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said 46 packages were found at the Werrington sorting office in June including cannabis, crack cocaine, spice and a knife.

The deliveries were on their way to places including Scotland, Wales and Lithuania.

On Facebook, it said if anybody was "missing some post," the items could be found at Thorpe Wood police station.

The packages included cannabis, crack cocaine and spice, pictured alongside drugs intended for medicinal purposes
The force said a butterfly knife was also found
Officers said the items were now at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough

