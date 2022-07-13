Cambridge's Mill Road bridge could close to cars again
A busy road serving a city centre could be partially closed again to some vehicles to try to make more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.
Cambridgeshire County Council said it would consult on whether to restrict access over Mill Road bridge in Cambridge.
In June 2020, it was shut for 11 months to motorised traffic, except buses.
Green activists welcomed that closure on air quality grounds, but some businesses said it had hit trade.
The council said it would look again at closing the bridge to motor vehicles following an "extensive consultation" carried out by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP).
At the Highways and Transport Committee meeting, councillors agreed to consult on putting a Traffic Regulation Order in place to restrict access, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It would also ask about some exemptions, including for vehicles used by disabled people, and taxis.
Liberal Democrat councillor Alex Beckett, committee chairman, said: "We know any scheme we bring forward will lead to strong opinions, but we will continue to consult with residents before going ahead with any works to make sure we deliver the necessary long-term improvements for this important street."
Representatives from the group, Mill Road for People, told the meeting it could see "no reason to delay" the bridge closure.
A representative from Camcycle urged councillors to move forward with the plans.
Concerns were raised by a representative from Mill Road Traders Association, who said the previous restrictions had had a negative impact on business.
He said the closure caused conflict between some people and the plans needed to be something everyone was happy with.
Labour councillor Neil Shailer, the committee's vice-chairman, said: "It is only right that we now use the public feedback to make Mill Road a safer and more enjoyable place to visit and be at the thriving heart of our community."
