Bernadette Walker's brother hopes teen 'turns up out of nowhere'
- Published
The brother of a teenager murdered by her stepfather said he wished she would "turn up out of nowhere", two years after she was last seen.
Bernadette Walker was 17 when she disappeared on 18 July 2020. Scott Walker was convicted of murdering her, despite no body being found.
His trial heard he killed her after she claimed he had sexually abused her.
In a social media post, her brother Anthony Walker said: "I just wish I could live one more day with you."
Walker, formerly of Peterborough and 51 at the time he was jailed, was not Bernadette's biological parent, although his Cambridge Crown Court trial heard she called him her dad.
Bernadette was last seen when Walker collected her from his parents' home and the court heard that he probably strangled her.
He then conspired with her mother, Sarah Walker, to dispose of the remains and cover up her death.
Scott Walker was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years for murder, while Sarah Walker was sentenced to six years for perverting the course of justice.
Anthony Walker, who previously told the BBC the family "kept going to the police" about Walker's violent behaviour, posted an emotional tribute to Bernadette on a Facebook page dedicated to her, ahead of the second anniversary of her disappearance.
"You [were] more than a sister, you [were] one of my best friends and I really can't believe it's been two years since I've heard or even seen from you," he said.
"I really wish you'd turn up out of nowhere fine and alive or out of nowhere call or text but I know the chances in that happening are practically impossible.
"I just wish I could live one more day with you even if it was just for five minutes.
"Wherever you are Bernadette Walker I hope you're in a way better place.
"You deserve nothing but to be at peace and hopefully one day we can find you and give you that. We all miss and love you so much and hopefully one day will see you at least one final time to say our goodbyes properly."
At the time of Walker's conviction, Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said the force's investigation would "never stop whilst Bernadette is still out there somewhere".
The BBC previously reported detectives visited him in prison but he refused to speak to them.
On the second anniversary of Bernadette's disappearance, Det Insp Jenkins said: "We continue to react to any new information or intelligence that is provided.
"If anyone has any information about this investigation which may help us find Bernadette, please get in touch on 101 or online via web-chat."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk