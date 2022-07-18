Cambridge v Norwich friendly to kick-off later due to heat
- Published
A pre-season friendly between Cambridge United and Norwich City has been moved to a later kick-off time due to "extreme weather conditions".
Tuesday's match, which was due to start at 19:30 BST, will kick-off at 20:00.
Cambridge United said the temperature was expected to be about 33C (92.4F) at that time.
"It is vital that supporters take care of themselves to protect against the heat whilst at the Abbey Stadium," the club said.
"It is important that supporters stay hydrated, so in addition to a greater supply of water being available at all catering outlets on Tuesday, drinking taps will also be situated around the ground for fans to fill up their own bottles.
"Supporters are also advised to wear sun cream and protective clothing such as caps, hats and sunglasses."
In Northamptonshire, AFC Rushden and Diamonds said it had cancelled its pre-season fixture against Northampton Town on Tuesday "to ensure the welfare of fans, players and officials".
