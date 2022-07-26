Major train delays in East as overhead cables damaged
Train users are facing long delays and cancellations in parts of the East of England due to overhead cable damage on the East Coast Mainline.
Network Rail said lines were damaged close to Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.
LNER services are suspended between King's Cross and Peterborough, as well as Great Northern and Thameslink services between Stevenage, Peterborough, and Cambridge.
Network Rail said disruption could be expected into the afternoon.
A spokeswoman said the cause of the damage is not yet known, but engineers were working to fix it as quickly as possible.
Train operators have tweeted to warn passengers of delays, with Thameslink urging people not to travel and asking them to be patient if they were stuck on a stationery train.
One person replied to say they had been stranded between stations for two hours.
📢 If you are currently on a train which has come to a stand, please bear with us.— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) July 26, 2022
We are working to either get you on the move, or evacuate as quickly and safely as possible.
You should avoid pulling onboard communication alarms as this will prolong the evacuation process.
LNER said on its website: "We're currently experiencing major disruption to our train services due to damage to the overhead electric wires between London King's Cross and Peterborough. All lines are blocked and are expected to remain so for the rest of day."
It also offered advice and listed where tickets would be accepted for alternative travel.
