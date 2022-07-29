First day of Cambridge Folk Festival goes ahead
The first day of the Cambridge Folk Festival saw big acts perform to a "warm and welcoming" audience.
Cherry Hinton Hall, where the festival is being held, saw acts from many artists, such as Davina and the Vagabonds and Mahogany Tales.
Thousands have flocked to the four-day event, which started on Thursday and ends on Sunday.
It is the first year the festival has been held since 2019.
Crowds saw Camille Boulay, who performed under the name Mahogany Tales, at The Den at the festival.
"I've always loved Cambridge Folk Festival. It has such a lovely mix of folk fans and families," she said.
Her fiancé Francis Pennington performed at The Den too in the band Flint Moore.
Davina and the Vagabonds were one of the big acts of the first day.
They wowed the crowd at Stage 2 with their mix of New Orleans jazz, blues and gospel music.
North-eastern folk duo Janice Burns and Jon Doran also played on Stage 2.
The two met each other whilst studying traditional music at Newcastle University.
Katherine Priddy will be playing on the main stage on Sunday.
She recently toured with songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson and will soon tour with US folk singer Loudon Wainwright III.
"I'm looking forward to it as Cambridge has such a warm and welcoming audience," she said.
"The festival organisers have been incredibly supportive of me."