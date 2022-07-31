Firefighters tackle vast Haddenham farmland blaze
- Published
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a 200 acre (80 hectare) "well-developed" blaze on farmland.
Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Haddenham at about 16:15 BST on Saturday.
Firefighters "worked tremendously hard" to get the fire, which had spread to bales, hedgerows and crops, under control, the fire services said.
It was largely under control by 20:00 but some crews remained at the scene to make sure it was safe.
Our crews have worked tremendously hard this afternoon & have got the fire under control. They’ll be leaving the scene shortly for a well earned break…if they don’t get called to another emergency on the way back to station. We will keep crews at the scene to make sure it’s safe— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 30, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk