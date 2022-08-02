A14: Man dies after collision near Godmanchester
- Published
A man in his 30s has died after a collision on the A14 near Godmanchester at 02:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was driving a Mercedes Vito when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway.
Paramedics attended but he died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.
A man in his 20s who was driving the Vauxhall Astra is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.
