Peterborough: Paddleboarder dies after getting into difficulty
- Published
A paddleboarder has died after getting into difficulty in water around Peterborough's Embankment, police said.
Cambridgeshire Police said emergency services were called to the area at 16.19 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s was pulled from the water and, despite receiving CPR, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.