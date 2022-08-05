A14 Godmanchester crash: Police name man killed in collision
A 37-year-old man who died after a collision on the A14 has been named by police.
Hasan Riza Haidary was driving a Mercedes Vito when it collided on Tuesday with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway near Godmanchester.
Paramedics attended but he died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The 22-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, from Ilford in London, remains in a critical but stable condition.
