Cambridge Utd v Norwich City: Record crowd attends season opener
- Published
Cambridge United and Norwich City kicked off their women's football season with an East Anglian derby on Sunday. On the back of England's Euro 2022 success last month, a record crowd was in attendance. How much of an impact has the Lionesses' win had?
'Winning crowd'
For Cambridge United manager Darren Marjoram, the number of people watching was the biggest silver lining following his team's 1-4 defeat to Norwich.
Watched by 648 fans, Marjoram described the turn-out as "magnificent". Last season's biggest attendance was 500.
"Lots of people here, a really good atmosphere, so thanks to everyone for coming down, and we feel that's a positive winner ultimately for women's football," he said.
Marjoram said it was important for clubs to take advantage of the huge appetite for women's football after England's Euro 2022 win.
"We've got to capitalise on that," he said.
"There were people waiting for players to sign their autograph books and such."
Marjoram said the target was to ensure fans returned to Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium - and their other home in St Neots - "week after week".
'Record-breaking attendance'
Jenny Horsfield, chair of Cambridge United Women's Board, said she hoped crowds would continue to grow.
"Hopefully we can ride on the back of the Euros and encourage more people to come down and watch the girls," she said.
"Our biggest attendance record last season at the Abbey was 500. We wanted to break that and we have, first game of the season.
"We want to be part of the local communities, we want to encourage them to come and watch us, but also try and inspire young girls to come and join us and play football."
Cambridge United's players are not paid, they are considered part-time, training once or twice a week. Most have other jobs or are still studying.
"That's the reality of football at our level. The girls have all got full-time jobs. They're training in the evenings and obviously playing at the weekend on a Sunday.
"It's a big commitment but obviously they enjoy doing what they're doing."
'I got goose bumps'
For United's goal scorer, Francesca Partridge, "it was a brilliant day".
"I'm so glad we got all these people here as well, inspiring young people," she said.
"When I scored my goal I could hear it [the crowd]. I got goose bumps on my arm."
She said England's win had "made all the difference".
"I think that since the Lionesses, I think that's had a huge impact on women's football," she said.
"It's still not where it should be but we're getting there."
Partridge, who works in a school for children with social, emotional and mental health issues, said it was "difficult" to juggle work and football.
"I try to make it work because this is a big part of my life and it's important to me to continue to play football," she said.
