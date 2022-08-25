Road upgrades submitted for Wellcome Genome Campus at Hinxton
Details of road improvements as part of the expansion of a research campus have been submitted to planners.
The proposed work for the A1301 is one of the conditions to expand the Wellcome Genome Campus at Hinxton, Cambridgeshire.
Outline approval was granted in 2020 to expand the site to include work spaces, 1,500 homes and restaurants.
A planning application for the road has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council.
Three new access points are planned for the A1301 to allow for additional vehicles, as well as creating a new roundabout and T-junction.
An existing roundabout at the current access to the campus will be adapted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Shared pedestrian and cycle routes, including links to Hinxton, the existing campus, are also proposed.
A new pedestrian link on the southern side of New Road, within the campus, is also planned to go through the existing trees connected to Hinxton.
In a planning statement, the applicant, Urban and Civic Development Ltd, said: "This [application] is crucial to facilitate the expansion of the existing campus.
"The A1301 improvements will result in a high quality landscape-led road corridor to complement the existing campus and the proposals for the expansion land."
