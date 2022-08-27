Wisbech The Light Cinema closed due to flood damage
- Published
A cinema has had to close due to damage caused by recent flooding.
The Light Cinema in Wisbech shut on 18 August so it could fix damage caused to the venue.
The cinema, which first opened in 2014, said it would reopen on Saturday 3 September.
In a statement, it said: "We want to thank our guests for their support and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Light."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk