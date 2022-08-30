A14 crash near Cambridge leaves three in hospital

Traffic at a standstill on the A14Steve Gilham
The A14 was shut westbound between junction 31 for the Girton Interchange and junction 25 for Bar Hill on Sunday

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 near Cambridge on Sunday.

One car, a Volvo XC60, left the road and veered into a tree on the westbound carriageway at Bar Hill just before 11:00 BST.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, and a three-year-old girl are in a critical condition, and a man in his 40s is in a serious but stable condition.

Cambridgeshire Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The girl was a rear seat passenger, while the man was a front seat passenger, police said.

The westbound carriageway was closed for four hours.

