Ickleton: Crews tackle haystack fire visible from M11
About 30 firefighters from two counties have tackled a large haystack fire that could be seen from the M11.
Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to the blaze on Coploe Road, Ickleton at about 00:15 BST where it found some 1,500 tonnes of baled straw alight.
It was visible from the Stump Cross Interchange at junction nine of the motorway, south of Cambridge.
Two crews from Essex also attended and the Cambs Fire Service said it would be monitoring the site "for some time".
It asked people in the area who can smell smoke to keep windows and doors closed.
