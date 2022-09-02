Ickleton: Crews tackle haystack fire visible from M11

Haystack fire at IckletonCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
A large haystack fire in Ickleton could be seen from the M11

About 30 firefighters from two counties have tackled a large haystack fire that could be seen from the M11.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to the blaze on Coploe Road, Ickleton at about 00:15 BST where it found some 1,500 tonnes of baled straw alight.

It was visible from the Stump Cross Interchange at junction nine of the motorway, south of Cambridge.

Two crews from Essex also attended and the Cambs Fire Service said it would be monitoring the site "for some time".

It asked people in the area who can smell smoke to keep windows and doors closed.

The blaze could be seen from the Stump Cross Interchange, where the M11 becomes the A11
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
The fire service said it would be monitoring the site throughout the day

