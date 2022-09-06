RAF Wittering pond deaths: Mum and eight-year-old boy named
Published
A mother and son who died after a car was found submerged in a pond have been named.
Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, eight, were found in a Ford Focus in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering, on Saturday.
Cambridgeshire Police said Ms Radocz died at the scene and Milan died later at hospital.
It was unclear how long the car had been in the water, the force added. The pair were from Stamford, Lincolnshire.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
