Flooding closes A428 near Cambourne after heavy rain

The A428 is closed westbound within the Cambourne junction, between Cambridge and the Caxton Gibbet roundabout, due to flooding

Part of an A-road through Cambridgeshire is closed due to flooding.

National Highways said the A428 was closed westbound within the Cambourne junction due to flooding.

The road had been closed in both directions between the A1303 and A1198 after heavy rain flooded the road.

National Highways said its contractors were working at the scene to clear the water and reopen the road, a dual carriageway which bypasses the village.

