Proclamation for King Charles III is delivered to crowds in the East
- Published
The proclamation for the accession of King Charles III has been read out across the East of England.
The ceremony follows the Official Proclamation of the new sovereign held at St James's Palace on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered to hear civic leaders deliver the historic message and declare their support for the new King.
In Norwich, the lord-lieutenant, Lady Dannatt also paid tribute to the Queen, describing it as a "momentous day".
"We know that Her Majesty, along with other members of the Royal Family, had a deep affection for Norfolk, enjoying family life at Sandringham and the brief respite provided there from the responsibilities of the Crown," Lady Dannatt said.
The proclamation was then delivered by the High Sheriff, David McLeavy Hill.
"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across our county, our country and much of the world," he said.
"We remember with great affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our country's longest-reigning monarch.
"The monarchy is woven deeply within the fabric of our country."
The events follow an order made by the Accession Council on Saturday for High Sheriffs to formally make the announcement in their areas today.
The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, read the proclamation on the steps of Old County Hall in Aylesbury in front of more than 2,500 people.
The mayor of Cambridge, Councillor Mark Ashton, said: "She's been such an inspiration in her life.
"The fact that she must have known how poorly she was when she met the new prime minister, she's been a remarkable stateswoman."
Ahead of the proclamation in King's Lynn, borough mayor Lesley Bambridge said: "I just hope I get it right.
"It's important to the community and it is such an honour."
The mayor of Kettering, Councillor Keli Watts, said the event was "the most awesome responsibility".
"It is a very difficult few sentences, they are cumbersome - there are lots of clauses and commas," she said.
"I've listened to the one read out at St James' Palace yesterday to make sure I got the tone right."
Church services and requiem masses also took place as congregations paid their respects on the death of the Queen.
The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, said a service at the city's cathedral reflected on the promise made by the Queen on her coronation.
"The tenor of the service is praying for Elizabeth, the disciple of Jesus, the human being who so obviously loved God profoundly and did all that she did as her response to the solemn vow she made to serve us, her people," he said.
Hertfordshire Rabbi, Debbie Young-Somers, said Jewish communities are also coming together to mark the Queen's death.
"As Christina communities and other faiths will have had over the weekend, we've had moments of gathering at our Shabbat services yesterday," she said.
"We remembered the Queen and the new King, and we've given people a place to bring their sense of loss and grief."
The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, said people were still in a state of shock at the news of the Queen's death.
"It has been an extraordinary few days, and it seems hardly possible that just five days ago we saw photos of the late Her Majesty the Queen shaking hands with the new prime minister," she said.
"I think that might be partly why there's such a sense of shock."
