Ipswich: Proclamation for King Charles III delivered to crowds Published 10 minutes ago

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC Image caption, Hundreds of people gather to hear the proclamation in Ipswich

During the weekend, many thousands of people gathered to hear proclamations for the accession of King Charles III read out across the UK. The BBC spoke to some of those packed on to the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre about why they wanted to be part of the event.

Ceremonies to read the proclamations followed the Official Proclamation of the new sovereign held at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Across the UK, civic leaders delivered the historic message and declared their support for the new King.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, King Charles III: Aerial pictures show crowds at the proclamation in Ipswich

The events followed an order made by the Accession Council on Saturday for High Sheriffs to formally make the announcement in their areas on Sunday.

'Happy I can be here in person'

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC Image caption, Julie Jackson says she is "just happy that I can be here in person"

Julie Jackson, from Ipswich, says having spent most of her adult life abroad due to having an American military husband, it "means the world" to be back in England to witness this.

"We just moved back five years ago and it's just wonderful to be back and for my grandson to witness this moment," she says.

"I'm a Royalist, the Queen means the world to me and it's just a fantastic thing to have here in Ipswich.

"I'm just happy that I can be here in person."

Her 14-year-old grandson, Isaiah, says he has not known the Queen long, but she was "always brought up a lot in school".

"It's quite nice to have such a spectacular moment happen here in Ipswich," he says.

'We had to be part of it'

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC Image caption, Matthew, from Martlesham, says it is good to be able to pay your respects in your own area

Matthew, from Martlesham, brought his two-year-old daughter along so when she grows up "she'll look back and we can explain to her about it".

"It's something I've never experienced and she will maybe experience once or twice - who knows - so it felt like we just had to come and be part of it," he says.

"We've been watching it on the TV and you feel you want to get to Buckingham Palace or somewhere just to acknowledge the passing of the Queen.

"So to be able to come here today, you feel like you're paying your respects in your own way in your local area - it's a nice feeling."

'You want to do something'

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC Image caption, Local resident Sue Bruce says the ceremony "brings it home"

Sue Bruce, from Ipswich, says she is a "real Royalist" and so "had to come", and that having a ceremony in her own town "makes it real".

"I think it's nice to bring it to the people, to bring it home a bit more," she says.

"However much you watch on television - and that is very sad - while here you feel like you [are doing] something.

"We've all experienced bereavement and you want to do something. To come here with other people you have that.

"I won't forget her."

'Wanted to do our bit'

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC Image caption, Claire Robinson remembers seeing the Queen in Ipswich for the Silver Jubilee in 1977

Claire Robinson, from Ipswich, says she thinks it was "important" to come to the ceremony.

"We watched a lot of it in the press over the past few days and I just felt it was important to come down and mark today and wish the King good luck," she says.

"It means different things to different people and we all felt we wanted to come and do our bit individually."

Ms Robinson says the Queen was an "absolute institution".

"She's been part of our lives the whole time - I can remember seeing her during the 1977 Silver Jubilee in Ipswich when I was 12.

"[The ceremony] was very moving and it meant a lot to us."

The proclamation was delivered in many other areas across the East of England.

The mayor of the City and District of St Albans, Geoff Harrison, was joined by MP Daisy Cooper and other civic leaders and representatives of different faiths to deliver the message on the balcony of the city's museum, in what was the old Town Hall.

Image source, Katy Lewis/BBC Image caption, The proclamation was made at St Albans Museum

In Daventry, the mayor Malcolm Ogle read the proclamation by the flag poles at the top of London Road. This was followed by a special commemoration service to pay tribute to the Queen at the Holy Cross Church.

Image caption, A proclamation and special service were held in Daventry

