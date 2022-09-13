Girton family tribute to cyclist, 14, who died in crash
The family of a teenage cyclist who died after she was involved in a crash with a car said her death had "left a huge hole" in their lives.
Isla Cochrane, 14, of Girton, Cambridgeshire, was riding her bicycle in the village when she crashed with a Mini Cooper at 20:20 BST on Saturday.
She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died of her injuries.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
In a statement, her family said: "Isla loved life; she enjoyed so much the outdoors, friendships, art, sewing, baking, hockey, mystery stories, codes, music, Scouts and so much more.
"We will always remember her kindness, unconstrained outlook and fantastic style. Her death has left a huge hole in our lives, and in those of her many friends.
"We will love and miss her always."
Isla, of Lawrence Close, was involved in the collision on Oakington Road.
Det Insp Garry Webb, from Cambridgeshire Police, asked for any witnesses to come forward.
