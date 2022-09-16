Peterborough university opens doors to first students
The first students have arrived at a new £30m university designed to bridge a city's skills gap.
ARU Peterborough offers 27 courses, many in science, health and technology, and has worked with 170 companies to co-design its curriculum.
The university has room for 2,000 students but hopes to be offering courses for up to 12,500 by 2030.
Principal Prof Ross Renton said the local area was a "cold spot" for higher education.
Government data suggests 32% of Peterborough's population has a bachelor's degree or equivalent, compared to 43% nationwide, he added.
Prof Renton said: "If you look at Peterborough and the wider region, including the Fenlands, we've got a real concern about the level of skills that are here.
"In terms of social mobility and accessing higher education, this is one of the coldest spots in the whole of the country and we're hoping to turn that around."
New recruit Sanita Ozolina, 35, from Peterborough, has just started an apprenticeship for a nursing associate degree.
She said the campus, which is in the city centre and a few a minutes walk from the medieval cathedral, is "amazing".
"I've had a few trips to ARU when it was a work in progress and I think it's a very exciting time, especially as we are the first ones on the campus as well," she said.
Nancy Collinge travelled from her home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, for her degree apprenticeship in digital and technology solutions.
"I'll get to learn about all aspects of computing and IT that I don't currently know that are involved with my work, but I didn't have any way to learn about them," the 41-year-old said.
"It means in my current role I'll understand a lot more - and in the future if I choose to specialise I'll be much more qualified to do so."
The university has worked with businesses including Test Labs, which employs microbiologists, chemists, biomedical scientists and engineers and tests medical equipment, to design the curriculum.
Head of research and development Tautvydas Karitonas said: "This business has grown over the last couple of years and we obviously rely on getting the right people at the right time.
"Now that the new university is here, we see a pipeline of students or pool of talent available on our doorstep."
