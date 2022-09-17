Ukrainian medical students 'grateful' for Cambridge scheme
- Published
Ukrainian medical students who received practical training at Cambridge University said they were "really grateful" for the opportunity.
Twenty students arrived at the school of clinical medicine in July as part of a twinning partnership with Kharkiv National Medical University.
The placement was organised after Russia's invasion of Ukraine halted practical teaching.
Student Anna Feskova, 21, said it had been "really helpful".
As the placement comes to an end, the students will either be returning to Ukraine or "safe havens in Germany and Poland", the university said.
Ms Feskova, who is in her fifth year of medicine, said: "I'm really grateful to have learned the skills I've learned, but of course every Ukrainian who left home is missing it, and you can't help but think of the people who are still in Kharkiv.
"Cambridge is a really nice, beautiful city - it's small and cosy, and the people we've met here have been great and really helpful.
"It's good to have been here to study, but Ukraine is home."
'Ukraine needs doctors'
During their time in Cambridge, the students received training from university tutors and from experts in surgical and medical specialties at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Royal Papworth Hospital and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.
The university said there was no cost to the students as travel, living and accommodation expenses were funded by donations.
Student Vilena Chupina, 20, said the teaching the group had received in Cambridge would be vital in helping them support the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war.
"Ukraine is going to need good doctors," she said.
Ms Chupina said she "still can't believe" the situation Ukraine was in.
"Although everyone had been told to prepare for the invasion, no one believed it would actually happen," she said.
Paul Wilkinson, dean of the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, who initiated the programme, said: "It has been lovely having the Ukrainian students with us the last few weeks.
"Some of their stories have been heartbreaking, but it has been great to see their positive outlook and hopes for the future.
"It has been wonderful seeing their hard work and determination to use this opportunity to improve their clinical skills."