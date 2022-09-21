Bus catches fire on way to Swavesey Village College
Firefighters have praised the "fast actions" of a school bus driver after the vehicle caught fire.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the bus went up in flames in Bar Hill, just north of Cambridge, at about 08:30 BST when it was travelling to Swavesey Village College near St Ives.
"Thanks to the fast actions of the driver, the bus was evacuated quickly and safely," the fire service said.
"The young people on board have been taken to school."
Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to the fire on Pheasant Rise at about 08:35 BST.
The force said no injuries were reported.
