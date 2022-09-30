BBC Make a Difference Awards: Cambridgeshire heroes honoured
Community champions who go above and beyond in Cambridgeshire have been honoured in the BBC's Make a Difference Awards.
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire hosted the event at Peterborough Cathedral.
It celebrated local people for their achievements and contributions to their communities.
More than eight million people have interacted with the Make a Difference campaign across all 39 local BBC radio stations to date.
The public nominated people earlier this year for the eight categories, ranging from being a great neighbour to helping the environment.
'Recognise the efforts'
David Harvey, executive editor at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, said the awards were an opportunity to thank people in communities who "make life better for others".
"It is our privilege to recognise the efforts of those who have made a difference both at the ceremony and across the output of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire," he said.
The winners include a range of people who have contributed to their local communities, from providing hot meals for Peterborough's homeless to helping improve relationships between the police and young people.
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Volunteer: Akeel Khalil, manager of iCare Peterborough, which helps local people by providing hot meals and clothing for the city's homeless
- Fundraiser: Marco Sementa, founder of the Peterborough charity Team Sementa, who raises money for charity through football games
- Carer: Frances Dickinson, from Sue Ryder's Thorpe Hall Hospice, was nominated by her sister, who described her as "one of life's silent givers"
- Key Worker: Sophie Daynes, a social worker from Young Lives vs Cancer who has supported young people with cancer through her fundraising for the organisation
- Great Neighbour: Peter Menczer, founder of the Brampton Hub, which has supported those living with Alzheimer's and helped county and district council groups with the refugee crisis
- Environmental: Rebecca Heaps, who recycles tents into bags and gifts to reduce waste
- Together: For helping outside of her fitness classes, Becky Adams won this category as she helped people with transport, health issues and organising days out for the class
- Community Group: Cambridgeshire Youth Panel, for helping to improve the lives of young people and their relationship between them and the police
