Cambridge streets too congested for robot deliveries, group argues
- Published
Delivery robots will become "another obstruction" on pavements alongside "parked cars and potholes", a campaign group said.
Starship Technology has been trialling robot deliveries across Cambourne for the county council since May.
But CamCycle, which promotes greener access, said the scheme will not work in already congested streets.
The trial, which has been widely supported, is due to be expanded to Cambridge and surrounding villages.
The Cambourne trial has seen robots making short deliveries of hot and cold food, ordered through an app.
Robots can help reduce the number of short car trips to shops and help deliver essential items to those with mobility issues, Cambridgeshire County Council said.
The trial is due to be expanded into Longstanton and Northstowe, as well as Cherry Hinton, Romsey, and Queen Edith's in Cambridge city.
A report presented to the highways and transport committee said there had been "overwhelming support" for the robots in Cambourne, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Just a trial'
At the committee meeting, a CamCycle representative said: "Does anyone really believe that a trial of these robots would work in a place like Romsey with uneven, potholed pavements, covered with parked cars?
"Is it really fair to add another obstruction to people attempting to walk, wheel and push buggies in this area?"
The county council's assistant director for transport strategy, David Allatt, said the area of south east Cambridge would "be a challenge" with some areas "not suitable - and would not be covered by the robots".
Committee chair, councillor Alex Beckett, added it was important to trial the robots in challenging areas.
Councillor Alan Sharp said he was concerned that delivery robots were not yet defined in legislation and if they eventually fell under the definition of a "mechanically propelled vehicle", they would not be able to be used on pavements.
Mr Allatt said it was "just a trial" and the authority knew "there is legislation still to come".
He added it was "appropriate to help to understand how this technology can work on the network in a way that is safe."
