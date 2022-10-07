Cambridge bin lorry catches fire and dumps waste on road
A fire service urged people to dispose of batteries properly after a blaze in a bin lorry.
Its load of non-recyclable waste was dumped on to Cambridge Road on the edge of Cambridge on Thursday, so the flames could be contained.
Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "It was caused by something very simple that can very easily avoided."
It said batteries should be put in a small plastic bag and attached to the handle of a household's recycling bin.
The fire broke out in a Greater Cambridge Shared Waste bin lorry - which runs services for Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council.
On its website, South Cambridgeshire District Council said: "When batteries are put into a wheelie bin, there is a danger they can split when mixed and compacted with other waste or recycling in the back of the collection lorry - which can cause a fire.
"The correct way to dispose of all types of portable household battery (for example, Li-ion, AA, C, D, button, laptop) is to put them inside a small plastic bag and attach that bag to the handle of your blue bin for kerbside collection.
"There are also collection points in all major retailers that sell batteries. For example, supermarkets and electrical shops."
