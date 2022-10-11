Cambs Police tackling Wisbech's anti-social behaviour issues
Twelve homeless people have been helped as part of a police initiative to reduce begging and anti-social behaviour in a town.
Cambridgeshire police said Operation Luscombe, which started in September in Wisbech, had already proved "positive".
The force said four people were receiving support for substance misuse and one was getting employment support.
It said the scheme showed that if agencies worked together, they could "get people off the streets".
The 12 people were invited to the Hub, where district and town councils, drugs and alcohol support services, health professionals, housing associations, and the Department for Work and Pensions, can offer support.
Insp Andy Morris, from the Fenland Neighbourhoods team, said: "It's been a positive start and thanks to the hard work and support of all the partners, I am confident those who are willing to engage in the programme will receive the right support, and demand on all agencies involved will be reduced.
"For those who are unwilling to engage we have to consider more punitive options."
Police said two people had been issued with Community Protection Notices, while the remaining five who were invited to the Hub chose not to attend.
