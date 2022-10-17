Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
- Published
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said.
William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
A female passenger in her 20s remains in a critical condition and a three-year-old girl was seriously injured.
In a statement, the family said: "We love you both so much."
They added: "He was such a kind-hearted man and the best dad to his girls and partner to his fiancée.
"He was kind, caring and made us laugh with his silly ways.
"Nothing will be the same without him, he was just a ray of sunshine and lit up a room."
Of his young daughter, they added: "Eve was in this world for such a short period of time, but blessed us every day with her beautiful smile, her baby growls and her sweet nature.
"She made our hearts melt with pride."
Police said Mr Jesson was driving a blue Ford Fiesta on the southbound carriageway when it collided with a lorry.
His two passengers, who are also from Dagenham, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
The lorry jack-knifed and crashed into a water-filled ditch, police said.
Its driver, a man in his 40s, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, suffered minor injuries, along with the driver of a car which was struck by the lorry as it entered the ditch.
No arrests have been made.
Police have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the collision to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk