Controlling ex-Cambridgeshire policeman would have been sacked
- Published
A former police officer given a suspended sentence for controlling and coercive behaviour would have been sacked had he not quit, a panel said.
George Georgiou, 44, from Ware in Hertfordshire, served with Cambridgeshire Police, and was given a suspended prison sentence last month.
The force's disciplinary panel found he had committed gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Nick Dean said: "Abuse perpetrated by those serving within the police is wholly unacceptable."
Last month, Georgiou was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years at St Albans Crown Court.
The court heard he used his position to "bully" his victim and "caused her to fear violence".
He had threatened to hit her and told her if she reported it no-one would believe her as he was a police officer, the court was told.
'Unacceptable'
Georgiou, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, resigned on the day he was sentenced, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The disciplinary hearing concluded he would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.
Mr Dean, who was chairman of the hearing at police headquarters in Huntingdon, said there was "significantly greater scrutiny of any conduct deemed to amount to violence against women and girls".
"It is unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves," he said.
"Every officer, whether on or off duty, has to take personal responsibility for their actions."
