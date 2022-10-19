Wisbech council member Aigars Balsevics on trial for rape
A town councillor and former mayor allegedly forced himself on a woman at her flat after asking her to meet him earlier in the day, a court has heard.
Aigars Balsevics, 40, a Wisbech town councillor, is accused of raping the woman twice on 24 May 2021.
Mr Balsevics denies the charges, insisting the pair had consensual sex, Peterborough Crown Court heard.
The prosecution said the issue for the jury to decide was one of consent.
Mr Balsevics was suspended from the Conservative Party following the charges against him, but he remains an independent councillor.
After they met, Mr Balsevics and the woman went to her home after stopping at a shop where he bought wine and she purchased some cigarettes, the jury was told..
The court heard later Mr Balsevics pushed her into her bedroom, forcibly undressed her and raped her despite her asking him to stop and attempting to push him away.
In police interview, the woman said: "I tried to push him away ... I couldn't get away from him, I tried to escape".
'severely scared'
Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said: "She says she was not consenting, was clearly indicating she was not consenting and there is no reasonable belief he could have had that she was consenting.
"He says all this was entirely consensual in police interview."
The woman tried to leave the room but told police he then grabbed her shoulders, pushed her to her knees and raped her again by forcing oral sex, the court heard.
Mr Myatt said the defendant only stopped when the victim began crying.
During police interview the woman said she was "severely scared" throughout.
The court heard she contacted a friend asking for help. The friend, the jury was told, sent two other men to the house to remove the defendant and take him home.
Mr Balsevics told police he wanted to socialise with the woman and claimed she had consented to have sex with him, the prosecution told the court.
The trial continues.