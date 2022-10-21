Man dies after hit and run in Peterborough
A man has died after a hit and run collision in Peterborough.
The man in his 30s was walking along a footpath in Paston Ridings at about 20:30 BST on Thursday when he fell into the road, police said.
A car, believed to be a Renault Megane, turned right out of Hallfields Lane, onto Paston Ridings, before colliding with the man and driving off.
Police attended along with paramedics but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Insp Garry Webb, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: "This is an incredibly sad incident where a man in his 30s has lost his life and we are doing all we can to investigate, but we need the public's help.
"We are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark Renault Megane to get in touch."