Cambridgeshire: 23 catalytic converters stolen in a week
- Published
Thieves have stolen 23 catalytic converters in a county in one week, including from hospital and park & ride car parks.
Cambridgeshire Police said over 400 had been stolen between 1 January and 25 October in and around Cambridge.
Catalytic converters are in the exhaust system of cars and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.
The force advised people to check their vehicles and look out for suspicious activity, particularly in car parks.
Thieves took catalytic converters from vehicles in the Trumpington, Madingley and Longstanton Park and Ride sites in the past week.
Car parks at Addenbrooke's Hospital, and Cambridge's Queen Anne car park were also targeted.
Det Ch Insp Alan Page said this crime was "extremely disruptive" for victims.
"It is particularly despicable that these individuals have targeted cars at hospital car parks where people are attending for appointments or to visit a poorly relative or friend," he said.
Cambridgeshire Police said people are initially unaware their catalytic converter has been stolen until starting their vehicle.
Parking a vehicle in a garage overnight or secure compound and where it is well-lit were some measures the police said people could take to prevent catalytic converter thefts.
It said registering and marking catalytic converters with a forensic marker would make it harder for thieves to dispose of.
"These offences are taking place in broad daylight. If you are using a public car park, business car park or a park and ride site please be aware of people jacking up vehicles or laying underneath them with a running vehicle parked nearby," said Det Ch Insp Page.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk