Aigars Balsevics: Jury fails to reach verdict in rape trial

Aigars Balsevics is a former mayor of Wisbech in Cambridgeshire

Jurors in the trial of a former mayor accused of two counts of rape has been discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict.

Aigars Balsevics, 40, a Wisbech town councillor, was accused of raping a woman twice on 24 May 2021.

Mr Balsevics denied the charges, insisting the pair had consensual sex, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

The prosecution has been given until 31 October to decide whether a retrial will be held.

