Sunnica solar farm rejected by East Cambridgeshire council
A local council has voted against plans to build a giant solar farm that straddles two counties.
Energy firm Sunnica wants to build a site that would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.
East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee opposed the farm, despite Sunnica saying it would help the UK reach net zero carbon emissions.
A final decision on whether it gets built lies with the government.
The Sunnica Energy Farm would comprise of three solar farms connected to each other and to the National Grid at Burwell substation.
The villages close to the proposed site are Chippenham, Snailwell, Fordham and Burwell in Cambridgeshire, and Mildenhall, Freckenham, Worlington, Barton Mills and Red Lodge in Suffolk.
The plan has attracted opposition from many villagers and local groups.
Campaigner Catherine Judkins said she was "over the moon" at the council's decision.
Ms Judkins, from Say No to Sunnica, said they objected to its "size and scale" and the loss of agricultural land.
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, who has marched against the scheme with West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, also welcomed the news.
She said: "We have a large number of solar farms across my constituency, some built by the council... and with the support of the local people, but the scale of this and the land it is on is not acceptable to local people."
However, the site's generating capacity - 500MW - means it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.
This means a decision on whether it goes ahead will be taken by the government's Planning Inspectorate, rather than local planning officials.
A spokeswoman for East Cambridgeshire District Council said councillors unanimously voted to support the officer's recommendation the application should be refused.
It will send a written representation to the Inspectorate, which has until 28 March to review the evidence.
A similar meeting is taking place at West Suffolk Council next week. Its cabinet previously agreed to object to the proposals.
In a statement, Sunnica said it was "disappointed" by East Cambridgeshire's decision.
"If consented, it will make a significant contribution towards the country's need for more secure, affordable and sustainable energy supplies, as well as the government's commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050," a spokesperson said.
"Our proposals are currently undergoing an independent examination, expected to conclude in March 2023.
"The final decision on whether the scheme can proceed will be made by the secretary of state. We expect this to happen in late 2023."