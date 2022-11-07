Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
- Published
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said.
Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019.
Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there was "considerable doubt" over how the young woman died.
He said Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, would attend her inquest, which takes place later this month.
Mr Dunn was 19 years old when he died following a crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. After years of campaigning for justice, last month US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing his death.
A pre-inquest review into Ms Tsakanika's death earlier this year heard her family had "grave concerns" about information provided by Qatar's authorities.
Court documents seen by the PA news agency said the West End make-up artist, known as Raffy, was the passenger in a Toyota Land Cruiser which "flipped over several times", resulting in her and her 20-year-old friend being "thrown" out of the car.
Mubarak Al Hajri, then aged 46, was convicted of causing her death and of causing serious injuries to the 20-year-old, driving in a way that endangered lives, fleeing the scene of an accident and speeding.
He was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay compensation to Ms Tsakanika's family.
Mr Seiger described the sentence as "pitiful".
Ms Tsakanika's parents, Jo and Don, had moved to Qatar as her father was involved in building some of the World Cup stadia and expanding the international airport, Mr Seiger said.
He said the version of events around the crash described by the Qataris "does not stand up to scrutiny", adding it was as if Ms Tsakanika's death was being swept "under carpet" ahead of the forthcoming football World Cup.
"The Qatari authorities have to date failed to cooperate with the Cambridgeshire coroner's requests for evidence, including CCTV footage," he said.
Mr Seiger said the family's experience "should serve as a warning to all foreigners planning to travel to the country".
An inquest is due to take place into the death of Ms Tsakanika on 21 and 22 November in Peterborough.
Mr Seiger said Ms Charles had become friends with Ms Tsakanika's mother and she would be attending the inquest "to support the family".
The Qatari authorities have been contacted for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk