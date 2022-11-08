Peterborough and Cambridgeshire mayor Nik Johnson to step aside for medical treatment
Cambridgeshire's Labour mayor is to take a leave of absence for medical treatment, it has been announced.
The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Nik Johnson, said he had been advised by doctors at Royal Papworth Hospital to take a step back, expected to be three months.
As deputy mayor, Cambridge City Council's Labour leader Anna Smith will take over from 18 November.
Mr Johnson said he was looking forward to returning in the new year.
He was elected mayor of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) for Labour in May 2021, for a four-year term.
No details have been released about Mr Johnson's medical condition, but Ms Smith said he was to undergo an operation, and wished him well.
In a video statement released by the authority, Mr Johnson said: "As mayor... I've had to do a fair number of these pieces to camera in the past.
"I never expected to have to do one on this subject."
Mr Johnson said: "I'm looking forward to coming back... invigorated, and working in the new year with the team."
Gordon Mitchell, interim chief executive officer of CPCA, said: "I have spoken with the mayor, deputy mayors and leaders of the combined authority and have agreement that they will work closely to continue to deliver on the sustainable growth ambition, develop our strategy direction and the vital work that the combined authority is currently delivering.
"We all wish Dr Nik Johnson a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back when he is recovered."
