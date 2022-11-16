Stonea Road bridge in Cambridgeshire named most-bashed in Britain
A bridge that has been hit 33 times in the last 12 months has been named the most-bashed in Britain.
The 7ft (2.1m)-high Stonea Road bridge near Manea, Cambridgeshire, has become well-known locally for being struck.
Lower Downs Road bridge in Wimbledon, London, and Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham, Lincolnshire, had 18 and 17 strikes respectively.
There were 1,833 bridge strikes across Britain's rail network in 2021-22, according to Network Rail.
The number of strikes was up 13% compared with the previous year, it said, coinciding with an increase in traffic.
As part of its Wise Up, Size Up campaign, Network Rail has urged lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicles ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, when parcel deliveries soar.
Network Rail said the bridges, named in a top 10 list, were all hit by road vehicles at least 10 times in the year to the end of March.
Damage cost the government-owned company nearly £12m in compensation because of delays.
Stonea Road bridge, on the B1098 in rural Cambridgeshire, runs beneath the main Ely-Peterborough railway line.
The bridge at Abbey Farm in Thetford, Norfolk, suffered 15 strikes in the last year, with Stuntney Road bridge in Ely, Cambridgeshire, coming fifth with 12 strikes.
'Busy time of year'
Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy said: "Bridge bashers cause serious safety issues on the transport network for both road and rail users.
"Every incident can delay tens of thousands of passengers while we inspect the bridge and repair any damage - creating a huge cost from public funds.
"During this very busy time of year for deliveries, we urge operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and be vigilant for road signs showing the height of bridges.
"We will report those who don't to the traffic commissioners, and they risk losing their licences and livelihoods.
"Network Rail always looks to recover the entire repair and delay costs from the driver and the operator."
Bridges on Harefield Road in West Ruislip, north-west London, Station Road in Berkswell, near Coventry, and Station Road in Langley, Berkshire also recorded 12 strikes in the last year.
St John's Street bridge in Lichfield, Staffordshire had 11 strikes and Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market, Suffolk suffered 10.
