Cambridge: Three arrested after 'targeted' teenager stab death

Emergency services were called to the scene by Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on Saturday afternoon

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a suspected "targeted attack".

Police said they were called to the scene near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, a small nature reserve next to the River Cam, at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.

The boy was pronounced dead soon after.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his Cambridge home and two 17-year-old boys were arrested at their South Cambridgeshire homes, the force added.

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward "as a matter of urgency"

The 14-year-old was arrested at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday and the other boys were arrested at about midnight, a spokeswoman said.

They all remain in police custody.

Det Supt Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.

"We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please."

