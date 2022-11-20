Cambridge: Three arrested after 'targeted' teenager stab death
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a suspected "targeted attack".
Police said they were called to the scene near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, a small nature reserve next to the River Cam, at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.
The boy was pronounced dead soon after.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his Cambridge home and two 17-year-old boys were arrested at their South Cambridgeshire homes, the force added.
The 14-year-old was arrested at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday and the other boys were arrested at about midnight, a spokeswoman said.
They all remain in police custody.
Det Supt Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.
"We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please."