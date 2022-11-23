Jesse Nwokejiobi: Cambridge police appeal for social media images
Murder detectives investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy have appealed for social media images.
Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Jesse Nwokejiobi, of Edinburgh Road, Cambridge, was stabbed in a "targeted attack" in the city on Saturday.
The force said it knew images were being circulated - as one had made its way to them.
Supt Adam Gallop said: "Please come forward like others have and help us find answers for Jesse's family."
The force said officers also wanted dash cam footage from anyone who may have been in the St Andrew's Road area between 14:00 and 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
Supt Gallop said: "I want to thank those people who have already come forward, and appeal once again to those that knew Jesse, and maybe know something about this terrible crime."
Officers were called to an area near Logan's Meadow, a nature reserve, at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday, and the teenager died at the scene, police said.
A post mortem examination is due to take place later.
Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released under investigation.
Supt Gallop said he was aware that news of the release "may have caused some concern".
"There are strict policies in place which only allow us to keep people in police custody for a certain length of time without charging," he said.
"I would like to offer reassurance that we have in excess of 100 people working on this investigation, from a dedicated team within the major crime unit, plus specially-trained search officers and an additional 20 investigators from local policing who are assisting with carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
"We are working extremely hard to gather evidence and ultimately get justice for a young man who has tragically lost his life."
Supt Gallop added that he wanted to reassure the community that "because they may have something on their phone, it doesn't mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation".
